CITGO agrees to settlement for 2006 Louisiana refinery spill

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes Citgo oil storage tanks in Linden, N.J. Venezuela will hold onto its U.S.-based Citgo refineries, settling in Nov. 2018 a dispute that threw ownership of the struggling country’s prized assets into peril. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CITGO Petroleum Corp. has agreed to pay $19.7 million to restore natural resources damaged during a 2006 spill at its southwest Louisiana refinery that saw millions of gallons of waste oil and wastewater sent into the Calcasieu River estuary.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the agreement involving CITGO’s Westlake refinery came in a consent decree the company entered with the U.S. Justice Department and federal and state trustees in federal court.

The new deal means CITGO must pay almost $115 million in fines over the damage the spill caused, when combined with earlier settlements.