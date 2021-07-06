CITGO agrees to settlement for 2006 Louisiana refinery spill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CITGO Petroleum Corp. has agreed to pay $19.7 million to restore natural resources damaged during a 2006 spill at its southwest Louisiana refinery that saw millions of gallons of waste oil and wastewater sent into the Calcasieu River estuary.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the agreement involving CITGO’s Westlake refinery came in a consent decree the company entered with the U.S. Justice Department and federal and state trustees in federal court.
The new deal means CITGO must pay almost $115 million in fines over the damage the spill caused, when combined with earlier settlements.