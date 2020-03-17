Children send letters to isolated patients during COVID-19 pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Heart of Hospice staff is trying to put smiles on the faces of isolated patients during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Brinkhaus says this is just a small way to get children involved in helping people feel better in their community.

Brinkhaus, “We got the kids together and they are coloring and writing letters to residents of nursing homes and hospitals.”

She explains the importance for patients to feel and receive happiness, especially at this time.

“They aren’t allowed visitors so we thought of this way just to make people smile and give them some happy thoughts,” Brinkhaus adds.

Seven-year-old John Joseph and three-year-old Roan tell me why it’s important for them to write these letters.

“It will make them feel happy because they don’t get to see a lot of people,” John Joseph Menard says.

“Because some people are sick and don’t feel good,” Roan Lavergne says.

If you would like to send a letter, please send to Heart of Hospice. Send it to Attn: Ashley Brinkhaus, 1100 Bertrand Drive, Suite A