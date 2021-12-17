Children as young as 5 now under New Orleans vaccine mandate

FILE – A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Jan. 24, 2021. As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country’s journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is expanding its proof-of-vaccination requirements to fight the spread of COVID-19 to include children as young as age 5. The expansion takes effect Jan. 3. It was announced Thursday by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The requirements already included those age 12 and up. Entry into restaurants, health clubs, bars and numerous other public venues requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Under the expansion, children ages 5 to 11 will have to have proof of at least one dose of vaccine in January. Full vaccination will be required starting in February.