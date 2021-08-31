Chief: Ida hit Louisiana town harder than Katrina did

The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — Ida caused mass devastation on Grand Isle, a Louisiana town on a narrow barrier island that bore the full power of the Category 4 storm Sunday.

About half of the properties in Grand Isle were either heavily damaged or destroyed by Ida. Splintered houses were right next to others that seemed entirely intact.

The main roadway on Tuesday was nearly completely covered in sand that had been brought in by the tidal surge.

Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber and other officers ventured out early Monday to check on the nearly 100 residents who had stayed behind.

Debris and a boat are scattered over a roadway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Mark Everett security guard for Bridgeside Marina, in Grand Isle, surveys the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Downed utility lines cross a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Grand Isle Police Chief Chief Scooter Resweber waves from a window in the building where he rode out the hurricane with police and fire personnel, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He has not left the island, as it is accessible only by boat or helicopter.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

He said many residents regretted that decision, although no one was seriously hurt.