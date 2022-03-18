(AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has given a liquefied natural gas exporter operating in Louisiana and Texas permission for additional sales to every country in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian supplies amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. Cheniere Energy Inc. owns the Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi plant in Texas. It says they’ve been improved and are making more gas than previous permits covered. The American Petroleum Institute’s vice president for natural gas markets says that as Europe works to move away from Russian oil and gas, “the world needs every molecule it can get” from other sources.