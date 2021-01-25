Central pastor Tony Spell in 19th District Court, supporters gathering outside on Monday

UPDATE:

The courts have dismissed Pastor Spell’s motion to have the case against him dropped. Spell has addressed the demonstrators and is expected to address them again once the hearing is over.

Spell has been outside on the steps for the duration of the hearing because he refused to wear a mask inside of the courthouse.

ORIGINAL:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Central Pastor Tony Spell is in court on Monday morning.

A hearing with Baton Rouge District Judge Bonnie Jackson is taking place at the 19th District Court.

Spell is facing six counts of violating the Governor’s order to stay at home and limit large public gatherings.

Supporters of Central pastor Tony Spell are gathering outside of the 19th District Court.





Images courtesy of Harrison Golden

On September 22, 2020, Spell pleaded not guilty to a half-dozen misdemeanor offenses.

Spell is the pastor at Life Tabernacle Church.