Celebrating the life of Shirley the elephant

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe issued a statement following the death of Shirley.

They city says they are saddened by the news of Shirley, the Asian elephant’s passing.

Shirley spent 22 years in Monroe and in that time, she became a city icon.

Mayor Friday Ellis says, “the City of Monroe lost a piece of history with the passing of Shirley. I know many people, myself included, have memories of Shirley from their childhood. She certainly added to the wonder of visiting the zoo and is part of some of my happiest childhood memories with family and friends.”

Shirley came to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in 1977.

As Shirley grew older, the zoo staff decided she needed more space and the companionship of other elephants. That’s when she was taken to Tennessee.

(KTVE/KARD) (February 23, 2021 4:35 p.m.) — A beloved member of the ArkLaMiss has died. The elephant named Shirley who spent many years at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and was moved to an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee passed away Monday.

In a Facebook post, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee said that Shirley’s health had been declining over the last few weeks and when her legs became too weak to support her weight, the crew of care takers decided it was best to help ease her transition.

The CEO of The Elephant Sanctuary, Janice Zeitlin, had this to say about caring for Shirley “We learned so much about the dignity and grace of elephants aging in captivity through caring for Shirley, and we will continue to apply this knowledge to help care for all current and future residents. Shirley leaves an enduring legacy marked by a truly remarkable life, and she will be deeply missed by all.”

She was 72-years-old

To learn more about Shirley and her grand life click here.

All photos below are courtesy of The Elephant Sanctuary.