Cecilia man arrested for weekend hit-and-run of a pedestrian

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash from Saturday night (Feb. 15).

Dalton Williams, 44, was arrested on felony hit-and-run and driving under suspension charges.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of George Dupuis Road. A male victim was allegedly struck by William’s car. There was no report on the extent of the victim’s injuries, and the description of the car was simply that it was silver in color and may have damage to a headlight.

No bond has been set for Williams. Deputies said in a press release that they would like to thank the public for the information and tips that were received during the investigation of this incident.