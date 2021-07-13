Cassidy delivers speech congratulating National Spelling Bee Champion

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) – On Tuesday, July 13, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate Floor in which he congratulated Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde.
Senator Cassidy issued the following statement:
“[L]et me give a heartfelt congratulations to Zaila Avant-garde, this incredible 14-year-old young lady just won the national spelling bee. She is Louisiana’s first winner and the first African American winner of the spelling bee. She dominated, getting words that I don’t think any of the rest of us would be able to spell. I should also note she holds the Guinness World Record for dribbling,” said Senator Cassidy. “She shows that hard work and dedication brings success.”
According to Senator Cassidy’s office, during the speech, he also offered Zaila an D.C. Senate internship. Earlier this week, Cassidy and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a resolution commemorating her win as well.
Madame President,
I am here to talk about two things.
First, let me give a heartfelt congratulations to Zaila Avant-garde, this incredible 14-year-old young lady who just won the national spelling bee. She is Louisiana’s first winner and the first African American winner of the spelling bee. She dominated, getting words that I don’t think any of the rest of us would be able to spell.
I should also note she holds the world record for dribbling. She has a video of dribbling and juggling basketballs at the same time. She shows that hard work and dedication brings success.
Senator Kennedy and I congratulate her.
If she wants to do an internship in the United States Senate, please give me a call. I’ll remember you, and if you wish to do that internship, we are here to encourage you as you embark on the rest of your life, a life that will be incredibly successful.