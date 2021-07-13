Cassidy delivers speech congratulating National Spelling Bee Champion

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) – On Tuesday, July 13, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate Floor in which he congratulated Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde.

Senator Cassidy issued the following statement:

“[L]et me give a heartfelt congratulations to Zaila Avant-garde, this incredible 14-year-old young lady just won the national spelling bee. She is Louisiana’s first winner and the first African American winner of the spelling bee. She dominated, getting words that I don’t think any of the rest of us would be able to spell. I should also note she holds the Guinness World Record for dribbling,” said Senator Cassidy. “She shows that hard work and dedication brings success.”

According to Senator Cassidy’s office, during the speech, he also offered Zaila an D.C. Senate internship. Earlier this week, Cassidy and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a resolution commemorating her win as well.