Cassidy Announces grant for Tulane Research on Maternal Mortality and Cancer Detection

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD)- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $777,110 dollars to Tulane University for maternal mortality and cancer research.

“Tulane University has already conducted groundbreaking scientific research on COVID-19, and now with this award-the opportunity to find innovative solutions to defeat cancer and lower the maternal mortality rate in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Tulane is receiving $630,957 dollars for a research project on digital Nano plasmonic quantification of tumor-derived extracellular vesicles in plasma microsamples. $146,153 dollars will be to research the impact of state-level policies on maternal mortality.

