WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced the U.S. Enviornmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant $25,506,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) towards Louisiana’s Clean Water Infrastructure.

The state of Louisiana has received a total of $189 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and more is expected over the next three years.