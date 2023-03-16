WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $20,951,168.23 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Katrina.

The Military Department State of Louisiana will receive $16,337,636.87 for emergency protective measures and the YWCA of Greater News Orleans will receive $4,613,531.36 for a building replacement.