WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $20,951,168.23 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricane Katrina.
The Military Department State of Louisiana will receive $16,337,636.87 for emergency protective measures and the YWCA of Greater News Orleans will receive $4,613,531.36 for a building replacement.
Louisiana continues to show its resiliency and perseverance in the aftermath of Katrina. This funding will enable our communities to continue to rebuild and prepare for the next storm.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)