Casino developers discussing $250 million Louisiana project

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Discussions are under way to develop a $250 million casino and resort in south Louisiana.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment — also known as P2E — says it has started discussions with officials in St. Tammany Parish.

The project faces multiple legal hurdles. St. Tammany voters would have to undo a 1996 referendum in which they rejected casinos and video poker.

The Legislature would have to vote to put such a measure on the ballot. P2E holds the license for the DiamondJacks casino in Bossier City and wants to move it to a more profitable location.