CAR SEAT SAFTEY: Louisiana State Police to host a car seat check this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police will join with policing agencies across the country to participate in National Seat Check Saturday.
Troopers tell us on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Louisiana State Police along with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to help drivers ensure their child’s safety seats are properly installed. Police say they will have experts at all locations that can provide hands-on child safety seat inspections, as well as answer any questions at no charge.
Organizers say this is a statewide event, and each location is listed below:
- Region A – EBRSO Traffic Office – 9313 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge
- Region B – Diving Mercy Church – 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner
- Region C – (Houma area) Event postponed due to hurricane recovery efforts
- Region D – Southwest Beverage – 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles
- Region E – Rapides Regional Hospital – 211 Fourth St., Alexandria
- Region F – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe
- Region G – Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport
- Region I – Ochsner-Lafayette General – 2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
- Region L – Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S. Tyler St., Covington
If you are not able to attend Saturday’s event, you are encouraged to contact the nearest State Police troop location to schedule a free car seat inspection. Contact information is available on their website, www.lsp.org. Louisiana State Troopers say every Louisiana State Police troop location is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat inspection station.