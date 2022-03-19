NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A vehicle was pulled out of a building after crashing through the wall of the Natchitoches Parish Housing Authority office on Friday.

Deputies say around 7:00 p.m. a driver in a Cadillac XTS stopped to grab their mail on Butler Drive in Campti then accidentally accelerated towards the administrative building. The car crashed through the wall and ended up completely inside the building. A towing service was called in to remove the vehicle.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. The driver was uninjured. Deputies say they have notified the housing authority and are completing reports for insurance purposes.