Car crashes into house, narrowly missing resident and then drives off

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Imagine sitting in your home watching TV when a car comes crashing through your front door narrowly missing you… by only a few feet.

You then get up to see what happened and watch the person responsible for thousands of dollars of damage and destroying your home, quickly drive off.

It happened to Thomas Kloss on Jan. 27, while he was sitting in his living room. When the car came crashing through he said his first instinct was guarding his personal safety.

“Initially it was to protect myself, protect the dog and figure out what was happening,” Kloss said.

The driver of the car quickly pulled away from the home and took off, leaving tire marks in the road, Kloss said. The crash left behind a trail of debris and scattered his home’s bricks down Plaza Village Drive.

The car also had several parts fall off during the wreck.

“Whoever decided to hit my house decided to leave his bumper. I guess he didn’t like it too much. I would like him to come and claim it,” Kloss said.

Kloss has lived in his home for over four decades. He said his neighbor’s home has been hit before over a decade ago, but he never expected it to happen again.

“It has made it through hurricanes, the August floods, without any damage or anything. It’s just one careless person not paying attention,” Kloss said.

The damage to his home may mean moving into a hotel for the time being, Kloss said. He says the driver caused too much damage.

“I’m going to be displaced for a couple of months,” he said.

The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating. The car has been identified as an older model Saturn VUE, according to Kloss.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers, (337) 232-8477.