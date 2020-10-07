Cankton police chief receives reprimand following complaint; will keep his job

by: KLFY Staff

CANKTON, La. (KLFY) Cankton Police Chief Brent Breaux will remain in his job after council members and the mayor decided no further action was needed involving a harassment complaint against the chief.

Chief Breaux issued a public apology in a Facebook post:

“I would like to apologize to all of the citizens of Cankton and the surrounding area for putting our area in the public eye. The council met and I was issued a reprimand in my file, and I will issue a letter of apology to the complainant.”

Last week we reported that Cankton resident Darren Benoit filed a complaint five months ago alleging that Chief Breaux intimidated him by getting in his face, and trying to provoke a fight during a disturbance call Benoit made about a neighbor.

After reviewing body cam footage from two deputies, and seeing how Chief Breaux conducted himself, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz decommissioned Breaux as a deputy.

Cankton Mayor Kevin Colligan tells News Ten that the council decided to give the chief three forms of discipline: a reprimand, make a public apology and take a deescalation class.

He said the council did not see enough for termination.

