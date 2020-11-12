Calls for independent investigation of Black teen’s death

by: , JANET McCONNAUGHEY and JIM MUSTIAN

Family Photo/Courtesy of NAACP via AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana are calling for an independent investigation into the death of a Black 15-year-old whose body was found days after he was reported missing.

Quawan Charles’ body was found Nov. 3 in Iberia Parish, where the sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a possible homicide.

Civil rights attorney Ron Haley and the ACLU say authorities in two parishes have provided little information to the family.

A fundraising page is topped by post-death photographs’ of Charles’ face and that of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955.

Haley says he doesn’t know whether damage to Charles’ face was caused by violence or decay.

