Call center expansion to add 50 jobs in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana call center business that provides safety, health care and counseling hotline services is expanding. The expansion of the CALLS PLUS multilingual call center in Lafayette was announced Wednesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and company president Barbara Lamont. Their joint statement says the expansion means 50 new jobs will be added to 37 already at the center.

The company’s primary clients are governmental organizations. Its services include case intake, nurse triage, patient management, dispatch and more. The company also supports school safety hotlines available in 10 states to report bullying, harassment and other behavioral health issues.