LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy is now without a job after his arrest on aggravated battery charges.

Richard Booth, a shift sergeant at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, had been with the department for approximately six years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso today, according to a press release.

The case is being investigated by the Iowa Police Department. No further information on the arrest was released.