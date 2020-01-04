Cajuns focusing on the end result in Mobile: a win

MOBILE, Ala. (KLFY) — The Ragin’ Cajuns got a bowl practice in last night at the home of a Sun Belt conference friend — the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Cajuns will face Miami of Ohio on Monday (Jan. 6) in the LendingTree.com Bowl in a primetime slot on ESPN as the only game that day and the last game before the national championship game.

That provides a bit of a longer wait than the Cajuns are used to for a bowl game. The Cajuns are in the midst of a five-day stretch of being in Mobile and being away from the facilities and practice field that they are used to preparing at in Lafayette.

That presents a challenge that the Cajuns say requires them to hone in on the bowl game, the keyword of the day being: focus.

“I would say the biggest challenge is staying focused, not having too much fun,” said Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis. “It’s still a business trip. We still wanna have fun but at the same time we want to come out end result, starting the new year off right.”

“We have to stay focused and everything outside of this getting to our minds,” said Cajuns defensive back Eric Garror. “Just stay focused on the game plan that the coaches have for us.”

This won’t be the first time the Cajuns play at Ladd Peebles stadium though, as they beat South Alabama there earlier this season in November.