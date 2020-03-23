Cajundome COVID-19 screening FAQ’s

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Consolidated Government’s COVID-19 screening site at the Cajundome has been open since Wednesday.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the site:

What are the hours of operation? For Monday, March 23, the site will be open from 8:30-10:30 am. Although the times may change daily, LCG posts updated hours on their Facebook page.

How do I know if I should go get screened? Citizens are encouraged to only go to the screening site if: They are experiencing symptoms of acute viral respiratory illness (coughing or shortness of breath) and/or a temperature greater than 100.4° They are experiencing symptoms and are pregnant or considered high-risk

How much does it cost to get screened? Screening is free. If you require a COVID-19 test and don’t have insurance, there will be a charge associated with the private lab that processes the sample collected. This fee will not be collected on site.

What do I need to bring with me to the screening site? Participants are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance information.

What happens once I get to the site? Participants at the screening site will first be tested for the flu. If flu negative, specimens will be sent for COVID-19 testing.



You’re encouraged to call 3-1-1 for more information about the Cajundome COVID-19 screening site. Medical professionals can talk to you through that phone line about whether you should go get screened.

Due to the high call volume, if you can’t get connected through 3-1-1, you can also call 337-291-8200.