CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidate for Caddo Sheriff John Nickelson will address citizens and the media at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday; presumably to share his plans related to a lawsuit filed in Caddo District Court.

A media release from Nickelson’s attorney notes that he will “address the merits of his lawsuit challenging the results of the November 18, 2023 election.”

Nickelson penned a letter asking Whitehorn to join him in requesting a special election just days before an automatic recount.

Whitehorn declined with his attorney’s responding that they would follow the procedures set forth in the state’s election law.

Monday afternoon, the recount ended with the same result. After both candidates gained three additional votes, Whitehorn still came out on top.