Caddo Parish weighs $500 for Covid-impacted families

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Caddo Parish is weighing whether to pay $500 to families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times of Shreveport reports that legislation was introduced Thursday by Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts at a council meeting that would pay $500 to 500 eligible families.

Families would have to apply and meet income requirements, give proof of income and a statement of how the pandemic has impacted their family’s finances.

The newspaper reports the money would come from funds already set aside for emergency, disaster assistance.