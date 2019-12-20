Caddo grand jury indicts three in August shooting death of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted three people in the August shooting death of a Shreveport man.

Jonathan Jermaine Crenshaw, 34, Terence Felix Jr., 29, and Tamala Triciann Ware, 50, all of Shreveport, were charged with second degree murder in the slaying of Derrick Terrell.

Terrell, 45, of Shreveport, was multiple times in the parking lot of the Knight’s Inn on West Monkhouse Drive on August 20.

According to the arrest report, Ware was seen on surveillance video next to Terrell’s vehicle “assisting the two shooters removing the license plate seconds before the shooters begin pursuing and ultimately murdering the victim.”

The arrest report said Ware lived with the victim and, after she was taken into custody on August 22, identified the shooters as Crenshaw and Felix, friends of hers.

Felix was taken into custody the following Monday in Abbeville, and Crenshaw was taken into custody in Abbeville the next day.

They were booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, and then brought back to Caddo Parish to face charges.