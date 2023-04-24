SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday morning the Caddo Parish Coroner released the identity of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting last night.

Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, was killed during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mansfield Rd. and Valley View Dr. around 9:33 p.m.

Authorities reported that there was a struggle and officers believed Taylor had a gun. The coroner says he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Taylor’s death is Caddo Parish’s 24th homicide of the year and is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police, to which further inquiries should be directed.