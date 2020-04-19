Businessmen: New Orleans must reopen to save its economy

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Coronavirus task force briefings have been altered by the pandemic. The carefully allocated seating chart in the briefing room has been upended by the pandemic. Several news organizations have been told to stay away, while those that have retained a seat were asked to spread out to account for social distancing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of local businessmen is urging government leaders to reopen New Orleans soon, underscoring the friction between shutting down the economy and curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, they say “a managed return to work” on May 1 is needed to save the city’s tourism industry and other businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday reported 29 more deaths statewide from COVID-19.

That is down from a peak daily total of 129 deaths on April 14. The governor said nearly 1,750 people are hospitalized in Louisiana, down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients about a week ago.

