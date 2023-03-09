BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, Stephen Waguespack announced he is running for governor of Louisiana. The Republican is the president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

Waguespack previously served as a member of the State Board of Education and as senior advisor to Gov. Bobby Jindal. Before that he worked on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. for 10 years.

In a letter to the LABI Board of Directors, Waguespack resigned. Read his statement below:

“With a heavy heart and after prayerful deliberation, I have decided I will be stepping down from my position as CEO of the organization. I have loved my last ten years with you all and I will forever be proud of everything that we have accomplished together. I have informed the board officers, pledged to them my assistance in the transition, and will do all that I can as they begin a search for a new leader. You all are the heart and soul of free enterprise in Louisiana. Thank you and please stay committed to this wonderful state we all love.” Stephen Waguespack

With another Republican joining the race that ups it to five total members of the GOP vying for Louisiana’s highest office. Waguespack joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and state Rep. Richard Nelson in the running. Independent attorney Hunter Lundy is also in the running as well as former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson on the Democrat side.

Election day is Oct. 14.