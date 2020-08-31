Burn ban issued for 20 parishes following Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. — As of 8 AM Monday, August 31, all private burning has been banned for twenty parishes across Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.

According to the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a cease and desist order for the following parishes:

Allen

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Caldwell

Cameron

Catahoula

Concordia

Grant

Jackson

Jeff Davis

LaSalle

Lincoln

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Rapides

Red River

Sabine

Union

Vernon

Winn

Private burning in these parishes will only be allowed with the permission of the local government of fire department.

The ban will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”