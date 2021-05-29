BRPD opens investigation against warrantless search, after strip search incident on teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The Baton Rouge Police Department hosted a press conference to discuss the recent video of a 16-year-old boy and his older brother being stripped searched during a traffic stop in broad daylight.

The video of officers pulling down the 16 and 24-year-old underwear quickly circulated online.

A firearm was found in the 24-year-old’s underwear and marijuana was found on the teen.

The officers took the teen home to his mother, but when she did not answer the door, officers entered the apartment.

Chief Murphy Paul says there was nothing wrong with the strip search, however, officer Ken Camallo violated search warrant policies.

“That was a police safety concern,” said Paul. “He went in and retrieved it. That I don’t see anything wrong with that. He was not sustained for that.”

The officers also violated body camera policy.

“The camera was cut off or not put on. Our policy requires you to keep the camera on when you are talking or conversing with someone on a police matter,” Paul said.

According to Chief Paul, Camallo later claimed he entered the home for a welfare check.

This video is dated to have happened on January 1, 2020.

A lawsuit was filed and settled out of court in April for $35,000.

Chief Paul says since the incident happened over a year ago he has not put the officers involved in administrative leave. No disciplinary actions towards the officers have been taken so far.