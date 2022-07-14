BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kerriel Joseph, 22, was killed late Wednesday night in a crash on I-12 West.

Joseph was a passenger in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the crash.

The crash took place “around 11:36 p.m. last night in the 500 block of West I-12,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the deadly accident.

BRPD says, “The 2014 Hyundai Elantra was struck in the rear end by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado after stopping on the inside left shoulder of the interstate.”

The investigation into this crash remains open.