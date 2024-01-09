ORLEANS, PARISH La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development informs drivers that the Claiborne Avenue Bride in Orleans Parish will be closed from Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, to Sunday, Jan 14th, 2024.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday for repair of the damaged end dam. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic.

During the closure, a detour on LA 46 (St. Claude) or I-10 will be open to vehicles.

For more information, visit www.dotd.la.gov or DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232.