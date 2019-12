Three people were recently arrested by Breaux Bridge Police on different theft and burglary charges.

19-year-old Deara Gortmon of Breaux Bridge was arrested on three counts of theft.

Deara Gortmon

40-year-old Larry Noel of Breaux Bridge was arrested on a charge of principal to simple burglary.

Larry Noel

32-year-old Joshua Fontenot of Washington was arrested on one count of theft.