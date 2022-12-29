ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman.

Detectives with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call before dawn Monday, Dec. 26.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins, Donald Clement, 30 was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Bbhs Road.

She said Clement was charged with one count of domestic abuse, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a $5K bond where jail records show he is still incarcerated.

Higgins said both mother and unborn child are okay.

She did not give any information on the relationship between Clement and the victim.