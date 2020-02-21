Louisiana man arrested for tossing bag of live puppies off a bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man and charged him for throwing a bag of newborn puppies off a bridge last Sunday (Feb. 16).

Gary James Goulas, 55, of Breaux Bridge, was charged with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after a witness allegedly observed his small, white single-cab truck stop on a bridge near Potato Shed Road in Henderson. He tossed a bag into the water, which was later found to contain eight, live newborn black lab puppies, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Major Ginny Higgins.

Video surveillance also captured Goulas’ truck allegedly leaving the scene.

Goulas was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and did not have a bond set at the time of this writing.