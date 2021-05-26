Multiple contractors hospitalized after gas well explosion in St. Mary Parish

UPDATE: According to Ochsner Health, three workers from the gas well explosion drove their personal cars to the Ochsner St. Mary emergency department and are receiving treatment. They released this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s event. As medical professionals, caring for our communities is our sole focus. Ochsner has provided emergency response support for patients involved in this incident and are currently treating three patients who are listed in stable condition. In compliance with federal patient privacy regulations and out of respect for patients and their families, we are unable to make any comments regarding the care of any of our patients.” Sabrina Williams, regional director of communications Ochsner Health – Bayou Region

Those three bring the current total we are aware of to seven injured. Two men were flown out and two rode out according to Acadian Ambulance.

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette has confirmed it is receiving patients from a reported explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

The patients are being transported via air-med, hospital spokesperson Trevis Badeaux has confirmed with KLFY.

Badeaux said he had no information on the conditions of the transports nor their identities.

Photo of the scene of the explosion. Courtesy of Louisiana State Police.

Below is a statement from Texas Petroleum Investment Company:

Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control.

Acadian Ambulance reported that crews responded with 4 helicopters and 5 ground units.

Two patients were transported by air and 2 by ground, according to a social media post from Acadian Ambulance.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed with KLFY that Wild Well Control, a well control company based in Houston arrived on site Tuesday in a plug and seal attempt, when the explosion happened.

The company confirmed that injuries included burns to the hands and face.

On Sunday, the St. Mary Parish Marine Section reported a natural gas well blow out in the Wax Bayou at Belle Isle.

