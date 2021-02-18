BREAKING: I-20 West shutdown from Monroe to Shreveport

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have issued a statement concerning I-20 being shut down from Monroe to Shreveport.

ORIGINAL: According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, I-20 West has been shut down from Monroe to Shreveport.

A detour has been set up from US HWY 165 South to I-10 in Lafayette.

It is unclear at this time when I-20 West will be reopened.

