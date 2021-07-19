Boy, 4, missing in swamp land of national park in Louisiana

(AP) — Search crews are entering their fifth day on the water in a national park in Louisiana in hopes of finding the body of a 4-year-old boy who went missing.

WVUE-TV reports that Ellis Boudean disappeared in the water at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Ellis, who has autism, was last seen with a parent as they visited the area that’s mostly dense swamp land.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says authorities are fairly confident that his body is in the water.

Sheriff’s officials say the area is covered in dense vegetation and teeming with potentially dangerous wildlife, including snakes and alligators.