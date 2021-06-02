Boy, 15, dies; boat flips while fishing with best friend

In this photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire Chief Ryan Foster, of South Bossier Fire District #2, who is also a reserve Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy, right, probes murky Lake Bistineau from a South Bossier Fire District No. 2 boat late Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as family and friends of a missing 15-year-old watch, in Louisiana. The body of Hayden “Lane” Mangum of Elm Grove was found in the lake about 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAKE BISTINEAU, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 15-year-old boy died after a boat overturned during a fishing trip with his best friend.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says its search and rescue crews found the body of Hayden Mangum of Elm Grove about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A news release said the boat overturned about 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Lake Bistineau Spillway. The other teen got safely to shore.

Volunteers and people from several agencies had searched the murky water all night under lights brought by the sheriff’s office.

More than 100 of Mangum’s family members and friends came to a nearby bridge and some stayed through the night.