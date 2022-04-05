BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers missing from a local youth shelter.

Jaqueline Colston, 14, has been missing since March 25. She is originally from the Monroe area, and police say she has been seen in the region with an adult male. Jaqueline has black hair and brown eyes, stands at 5’0″, and weighs about 125 lbs.

Police say Jasmine Bryant, 15, went missing from a local youth shelter on Monday after arriving the previous day. She is 5’3″ tall and about 192 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She has also gone by the aliases Jasmine Johnson & Sasha Martinez. Police believe she may be heading back to the area she is from in East Texas.

If you have any information on where they may be, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Tips can remain anonymous.