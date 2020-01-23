Bossier City man charged in death of mother of 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found inside of her home by police late Tuesday night.

According to the Bossier City Police Deparment, 32-year-old Terrance Ted Brown of Burchett Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Kalisca Williams.

BCPD says during the investigation, detectives found evidence that Brown was arguing with someone else when he pulled out a handgun and fired the weapon, unintentionally striking Williams.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Whittington Street. Police say Williams was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside her home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is booked in the Bossier City jail with no bond set.