LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man.

According to LCPD, Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, La. was arrested on Sept. 23, and charged with one count of possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

LCPD said that around 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 23, HPD advised LCPD that the victim’s vehicle, a blue 2018 Jeep Compass, was in the Lake Charles area.

LCPD SWAT, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Louisiana State Police (LSP) located the vehicle in the 2500 block of Golden Nugget Blvd, where they found Strickland and a female inside the vehicle.

According to LCPD, after Strickland saw law enforcement, he fled the area and hit a police unit before circling the area and traveling the wrong direction toward L’Auberge Blvd, onto West Prien Lake Rd., and then towards Holly Hill Rd.

Following the pursuit, Strickland was arrested and found with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released back into police custody.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the 23-year-old female kidnapping victim was able to take Strickland’s gun, which went off as Strickland was feeling from authorities; hitting him in the leg.

Strickland also has two outstanding felony warrants in Houston, Tx., with charges of retaliation and continuous violation against the family (domestic), according to LCPD.

Strickland’s bond is set at $1.2 million, and he is currently being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

As this investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at (337) 491-1311.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.