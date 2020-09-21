Bollinger wins contract to build dry dock for Navy subs

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana-based shipyard has won a contract to build a floating dry dock that will be used to construct and maintain Navy submarines.  

The Courier reports Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport said Wednesday it landed the contract for an undisclosed amount with General Dynamics Electric Boat.  

The dry dock will handle the Navy’s new Columbia Class ballistic missile submarines in Groton, Connecticut.

The dry dock is scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat’s Groton shipyard in 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories