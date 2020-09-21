Bollinger wins contract to build dry dock for Navy subs

LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana-based shipyard has won a contract to build a floating dry dock that will be used to construct and maintain Navy submarines.
The Courier reports Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport said Wednesday it landed the contract for an undisclosed amount with General Dynamics Electric Boat.
The dry dock will handle the Navy’s new Columbia Class ballistic missile submarines in Groton, Connecticut.
The dry dock is scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat’s Groton shipyard in 2024.
