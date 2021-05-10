BOIL ADVISORY: Wards 4 & 5 Water systems issue partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ward 4 & 5 Water Systems have issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says there was a repair and an addition of a new valve that prompted this boil advisory.

If you are affected by this boil advisory you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

Here are the locations affected by this boil advisory:

All of Highway 3239 starting at Highway 126 west all the way to Hester Road and all connecting roads.

This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.