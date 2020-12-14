BOIL ADVISORY: Sardia Water System issues partial boil advisory

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardia Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says the water shut off to repair a water line.

The water company says the following streets are impacted:

  • Arlease Drive
  • Randy Drive
  • Donna Drive
  • Endom Drive
  • Old Highway 15

If you live in the areas lifted above, you are asked to boil your water for at least 1 minute before consuming it.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories