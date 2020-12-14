BOIL ADVISORY: Sardia Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardia Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
The water system says the water shut off to repair a water line.
The water company says the following streets are impacted:
- Arlease Drive
- Randy Drive
- Donna Drive
- Endom Drive
- Old Highway 15
If you live in the areas lifted above, you are asked to boil your water for at least 1 minute before consuming it.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: