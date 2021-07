GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Grambling’s Water System says they have issued a boil advisory.

According to the city water company, there was a brief interruption in service while AT&T was laying fiber optic lines along Highway 80.

The water company says the outage was short, but as a precaution they are asking all residents to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.