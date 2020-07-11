Body of teen recovered from Amite River

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — The body of a teenager was pulled Saturday from the Amite River. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard thanked the men and women who worked tirelessly alongside this office “to provide closure for this family.” WAFB-TV reports the name of the juvenile was not released. A search for the teen began Friday afternoon and resumed Saturday morning. Details on how the teen ended up in the water were not released. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

