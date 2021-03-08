Body of missing boater recovered from Louisiana lake

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a missing man who was ejected from a boat into a Louisiana lake over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says responders on Sunday located the body of the unresponsive boater, 33-year-old Rod Willhoft.

Authorities say the Coast Guard began a search after it received a call Saturday evening reporting a boat with five people collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Willhoft was thrown from the 24-foot bay boat and never resurfaced.

Authorities say the other passengers remained in the boat and were hospitalized with serious injuries. The agency is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories