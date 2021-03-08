Body of missing boater recovered from Louisiana lake

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a missing man who was ejected from a boat into a Louisiana lake over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says responders on Sunday located the body of the unresponsive boater, 33-year-old Rod Willhoft.

Authorities say the Coast Guard began a search after it received a call Saturday evening reporting a boat with five people collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Willhoft was thrown from the 24-foot bay boat and never resurfaced.

Authorities say the other passengers remained in the boat and were hospitalized with serious injuries. The agency is investigating.