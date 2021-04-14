Body found in Mississippi River has been identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Investigators say they have identified the body of a young woman that was found in the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish, Tuesday, April 13.

According to authorities, the body has been identified as the missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” said LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson. “This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.”

Thompson added, “Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case – combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy – we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved.”

Several police agencies and volunteers have been searching for Gauthier and they inlcude:

LSU Police

Baton Rouge Police Department

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana State Attorney General

Louisiana State Police

K9 Mercy

Southeast Louisiana Rescue/Search

Iberville Sheriff’s Office

Livingston Sheriff’s Office

St. Charles Sheriff’s Office

United Cajun Navy WBR Sheriff’s Office

Cajun Navy 2016/Pinnacle SAR

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries

EBR ABC Office

New Orleans Harbor Police

U.S. Coast Guard

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other volunteer groups and individual volunteers.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department, I want to extend our prayers to Kori’s family and friends,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “Over the last few days, we’ve held her close in our hearts, as we’ve worked with other agencies, volunteers, and loved ones to find Kori. We will continue praying for Kori’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Gauthier family has asked to extend their sincerest thanks to all law enforcement officials and volunteers who helped in the investigation and the search. And also they thank everyone for their support during this time, and ask to please respect their privacy in the days and weeks going forward.

LSU and Baton Rouge officials offered their sympathies to the Gauthier family as well:

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”