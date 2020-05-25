Body found after mobile home goes up in flames in Ville Platte

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire in Ville Platte, where a body was found inside.
According to the state fire marshal’s Facebook page, the fire broke out at a mobile home in the 5500 block of St. Landry Highway shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
A body was found later inside the home by firefighters. The case is under investigation.
